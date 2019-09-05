Peconic Partners Decreased Dycom Inds (DY) Position by $1.71 Million; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $377,033

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 233,851 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,577 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, down from 109,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 7.37 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 15/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1899P FROM 1800P; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APAC VICE CHAIRMAN JING ULRICH SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 1.63% or 62,840 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca reported 2,807 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc owns 4,286 shares. 35,165 were accumulated by Grand Jean Cap. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 1.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 26,194 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horizon Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 1.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Adage Cap Partners Ltd Com holds 0.96% or 3.80 million shares. Graybill Bartz Associates Ltd holds 1.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 22,508 shares. Private holds 426,546 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has 112,572 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 1.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sirios Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 893,333 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.69 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 17,000 shares to 21,927 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 11,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 7.85M shares to 11.54M shares, valued at $435.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 58,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions I.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $22.35 million for 15.86 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Weiss Multi has invested 0.11% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Fort Lp accumulated 371 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 1,907 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,777 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 61,625 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 61,852 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 57,502 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 18,737 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 204,078 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 42,057 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).