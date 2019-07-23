Peconic Partners Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.37 Million; Texas Instruments (TXN) Shareholder Marvin & Palmer Associates Increased Holding

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.06. About 4.51 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 76.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 7,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,275 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $208.65. About 15.78M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. 26,963 shares were sold by BAHAI AHMAD, worth $2.80 million. Another trade for 5,960 shares valued at $601,658 was made by Whitaker Darla H on Thursday, January 31. 3,953 shares were sold by Van Haren Julie, worth $402,732. Another trade for 14,749 shares valued at $1.53 million was sold by CARP DANIEL A. Shares for $936,455 were sold by Flessner Kyle M. Shares for $785,791 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H on Wednesday, January 30.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $128.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.60 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.