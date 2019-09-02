Peconic Partners Cut Stake in Dycom Inds (DY) by $2.30 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Increased Position

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 508,179 shares traded or 42.97% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 544,528 are owned by Northern Corporation. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Logan invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 80,153 were reported by First Trust Advsr L P. Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 113,475 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 8,400 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 5,539 shares stake. Bbva Compass Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Lonestar Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 100,000 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Sei Investments stated it has 164,084 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 92,933 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 350,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 6,018 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 2,100 shares.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $22.91 million for 15.67 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Dycom Industries, Inc. To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results And Host Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dycom Industries Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tallgrass Energy, Chico’s FAS, and Dycom Industries Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Com Of Virginia reported 1.62M shares stake. Advisory Research owns 248,474 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Inc Ne invested in 3.8% or 76,193 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Company holds 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,505 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability owns 199,700 shares. Bancshares Of The West stated it has 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd reported 603,511 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Farmers Commercial Bank owns 56,265 shares or 4.28% of their US portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Co, California-based fund reported 17,785 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) has 4,070 shares. Holowesko Ltd holds 0.15% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Ima Wealth Incorporated stated it has 2,078 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Limited Company reported 1.29% stake. Iowa Bankshares holds 2.65% or 41,387 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank has 3.88 million shares.