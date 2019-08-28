Peconic Partners Cut Position in Dycom Inds (DY) by $2.30 Million as Shares Rose; Perigon Wealth Management Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $4.00 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 688,101 shares traded or 92.71% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $291.03. About 6.31M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr (Treasuryaccess) by 4,926 shares to 13,907 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,482 shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Advsr has invested 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 83,835 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.43% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 193,491 shares. 797 were reported by Jacobs & Ca. Earnest Prns Limited stated it has 189 shares. America First Invest Advisors Lc reported 128 shares. First Allied Advisory Services owns 0.31% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 25,114 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.55% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Republic Inv Management has invested 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jcic Asset reported 292 shares stake. First Long Island Invsts Lc holds 0.03% or 702 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Primecap Co Ca owns 90,250 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.29% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Flat as U.S.-China Phone Calls Questioned – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix signs deal with Game of Thrones creators – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Must-See Quotes From Netflix’s Earnings Call – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CBS and Viacom: It’s Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 18,895 shares. 912,988 were accumulated by Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru. Riverhead Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 3,718 shares. Smith Graham Co Inv Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 154,730 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Redmond Asset invested in 0.25% or 12,268 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Virginia-based Ejf Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 1,853 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.04% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Company invested in 101,760 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 33,079 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 20,109 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 96,580 are owned by Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dycom Industries EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.45 million for 12.26 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.