Peconic Partners Cut Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position as Share Price Rose; Saturna Capital Has Increased Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $668,800

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 11,773 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 7,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $208.26. About 407,122 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 99.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100,000, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 4.68M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada: Parties Expect to Close Transaction in Late 3Q or Early 4Q; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares to 390,660 shares, valued at $62.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,179 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Com has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 750,346 shares. Tradition Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 3,258 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Iowa Bank & Trust holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 12,517 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Communications Ma holds 0.09% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.59% or 335,377 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt accumulated 258,431 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Essex Financial has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Torray Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Com holds 114,400 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Argent Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 8,000 were reported by Baxter Bros Inc. Pggm Investments reported 0.17% stake. Private Wealth has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

