Peconic Partners Cut Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose; Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Valuation Rose While Copper Rock Capital Partners Raised Holding

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 87,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, up from 975,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 1.67M shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 76.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 7,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,275 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19,458 shares to 307,290 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 34,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,253 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $324,630 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $151,400 were bought by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20. $73,750 worth of stock was bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L on Thursday, May 23.

