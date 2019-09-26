Peconic Partners Cut By $1.80 Million Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stake; Telemus Capital Has Cut American Tower New (AMT) Holding By $1.92 Million

Telemus Capital Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 20.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Telemus Capital Llc sold 9,011 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Telemus Capital Llc holds 35,157 shares with $7.52 million value, down from 44,168 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $98.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $223.05. About 924,377 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc decreased Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) stake by 57.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc sold 60,000 shares as Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM)’s stock rose 1.48%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 45,000 shares with $1.39M value, down from 105,000 last quarter. Viper Energy Partners Lp now has $3.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 471,180 shares traded or 41.56% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Telemus Capital Llc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 3,652 shares to 52,641 valued at $5.67M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 24,060 shares and now owns 105,351 shares. Ishares Tr (IWF) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is 1.17% above currents $223.05 stock price. American Tower had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, July 15 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 7. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, September 19 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Among 9 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners has $5200 highest and $3400 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 43.81% above currents $28.28 stock price. Viper Energy Partners had 11 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 1.