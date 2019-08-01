Peconic Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE); Chemical Bank Trimmed Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding by $1.42 Million

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 29,915 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 47,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $95.88. About 699,769 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 3,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $210.34. About 838,775 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Tech Stocks That Are Still Worth Your Time (And Money) – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Reduce Production Costs and Time to Market with Industry’s First NOR Flash Memory Devices Featuring Embedded MAC Addresses – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microchip Technology (MCHP) a Suitable Value Pick Now? – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Briefing: Chips Are Showing Weakness (Video) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 17.76% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $297.55M for 19.18 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.09% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. 4,660 shares were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W, worth $424,246 on Friday, February 15.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 6,900 shares to 11,350 shares, valued at $559,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 5,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 2,814 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 14,945 were reported by Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Co. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.04% or 46,966 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 234,156 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 0.09% stake. The Florida-based Raymond James Fin has invested 0.36% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 81,004 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 0.98% or 173,455 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 5,245 shares. North Star Mngmt Corp has invested 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Coastline Trust Co has 6,650 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% or 3,841 shares. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Glob Limited Liability Company has 0.98% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 103,745 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 39,396 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Utility CEOs: Renewable Power Must Meet These 2 Criteria – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.