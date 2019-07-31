Peconic Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Quanta Svcs (PWR); Bioscrip (BIOS) Shareholder Venor Capital Management LP Decreased Position

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.85 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23M, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 439,595 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 12.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.0263 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9063. About 279,477 shares traded. BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has declined 14.40% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 08/03/2018 – BioScrip May Need to Delay the Filing of Form 10-K; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL REDUCED DLHC, CLAR, BIOS, MVC, NEPT IN 1Q; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip: Immaterial Corrections Predominately Relate to Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, and Accrued Liability Suspense Accounts; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP CONCLUDES ACCOUNTING REVIEW; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip Accounting Review Identifies ‘internal Control Deficiencies’ And ‘material Weakness’ — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC BIOS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.21, REV VIEW $716.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP: CORRECTED SOME IMMATERIAL ERRORS IN FINL STATEMENTS; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Acctg Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Fincl Statement Corrections; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip May Report One or More Internal Control Material Weaknesses in Form 10-K

Analysts await BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by BioScrip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold BIOS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 97.49 million shares or 5.21% less from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 89,577 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 6.22 million shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.01% in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has invested 0% in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 309,039 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 6.76 million shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 20,256 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 271,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De has 84 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 31,648 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0% in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Moreover, Teton has 0.08% invested in BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp owns 150,592 shares. Perkins Mgmt reported 0.3% stake.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).