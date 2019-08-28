Peconic Partners Boosted Tableau Software (DATA) Position; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Cut Stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by $2.32 Million as Valuation Declined

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 174.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 34,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 54,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $88.93. About 818,748 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.44M shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New (Put) by 84,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Investment Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). M&T Fincl Bank accumulated 3,808 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co accumulated 50,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% or 8,195 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 27,580 shares. The California-based Interest Sarl has invested 0.75% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 6,210 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Shell Asset invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 155,160 were reported by Hollencrest. Garde Cap holds 0.43% or 19,410 shares. 257,238 were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 2,720 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,802 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 17,093 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “NYSE data-feed glitch delays some end-of-day stock prices – MarketWatch” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Badger Meter, Inc.’s (NYSE:BMI) Recent Track Record Look Strong? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 14.53 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.34 million were reported by Bessemer Grp. Daiwa Gru holds 5,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 106,442 shares stake. Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 34,090 shares. Sageworth holds 0.02% or 1,457 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 41,726 shares. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Limited Com has 0.13% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,600 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 2.3% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Blair William And Il reported 23,492 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Sun Life Financial holds 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 247 shares. Jefferies Group Lc stated it has 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,900 shares. 52,000 are owned by Picton Mahoney Asset Management. Goelzer Inv Management invested in 6,325 shares or 0.06% of the stock.