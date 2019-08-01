Peconic Partners Boosted Position in Quanta Svcs (PWR) by $5.84 Million as Stock Declined; Pros Holdings (PRO) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position as Stock Rose

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 666,812 shares traded or 26.82% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 157,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 3.85 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.23M, up from 3.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 3.77M shares traded or 190.07% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New (Put) by 84,159 shares to 400 shares, valued at $80,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 398,699 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 20,191 are held by . Amalgamated Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Primecap Mngmt Com Ca has invested 0.1% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 57,786 were accumulated by Comerica Financial Bank. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 27,127 shares. Granahan Management Ma owns 196,987 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 12,020 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 1.6% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 3,333 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 248,211 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,264 shares to 16,171 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).