Peconic Partners Boosted Mastec (MTZ) Stake; Connors Investor Services Stake in Kimberly Clark (KMB) Has Lifted by $2.99 Million as Market Value Rose

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by 37.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 24,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,785 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, up from 65,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 1.08 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 2646422% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 13.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.23 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636.49 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 274,384 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.31% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 11,700 shares. 3,737 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 1.60M shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com reported 27,762 shares stake. Art owns 23,800 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 714,968 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com reported 13,698 shares stake. State Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 389,644 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advsr Incorporated has 0.13% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 59,600 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 760,000 shares. North Star Investment holds 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 500 shares. Pnc Finance Services Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Axa holds 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 126,989 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 18,025 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Financial Prns Limited has invested 0.08% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 613,700 were reported by Old Republic Interest Corporation. Guyasuta Advisors Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,801 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 507,246 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Lc owns 6,452 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Pitcairn has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Beck Capital Management Ltd Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.1% or 26,180 shares. Pettee Investors reported 4,663 shares stake. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 2.45% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Ghp Investment Advsrs has invested 0.38% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.14% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 325,583 shares. Oarsman Capital accumulated 0.8% or 13,631 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 62,593 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.