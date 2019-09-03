Peconic Partners Boosted Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding by $1.94 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Springbok Capital Management Upped by $323,300 Its Position

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 105.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 11,900 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 3.19M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $99.06. About 999,535 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors declares $0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: GOOG, NXPI – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “What the Suddenly Shaky Mellanox Deal Means for Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,419 are held by Oakworth Capital. Forte Cap Limited Adv invested in 43,007 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 309,067 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Gw Henssler & Associate Limited owns 307,541 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 3,044 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cullen Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Baldwin Invest Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,065 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 678,803 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 335,954 are owned by Comerica Bank. Strategic Service Incorporated accumulated 0.5% or 66,676 shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Intact Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 144,100 shares. Advsr Asset Inc holds 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 139,950 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd holds 242,980 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 161,219 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 11,333 shares to 13,135 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 77,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,497 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).