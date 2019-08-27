Pecaut & Company Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM); Wolverine Asset Management Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 218,321 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 17,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 124,759 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 142,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.96 lastly. It is down 32.77% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions

