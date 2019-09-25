Pecaut & Company Lowered Its Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by $1.07 Million as Stock Price Declined; Villere St Denis J & Co Has Raised Ebix (EBIX) Stake by $3.63 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 72,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.50 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 219,675 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – India’s Centrum Group to sell money exchange business to U.S.-based Ebix; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 43,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 1.86 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $146.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.67M for 10.20 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity.

