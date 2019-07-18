Pecaut & Company Raised Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Viacom New (VIAB) Stake Boosted by Athena Capital Advisors Llc

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 75.79 million shares traded or 60.74% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups; 12/04/2018 – 76GP: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1287.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 65,039 shares as the company's stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 70,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 1.62 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.38% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas holds 12,544 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Verus Partners Inc holds 10,044 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.33% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Flippin Bruce Porter, Virginia-based fund reported 189,025 shares. Sterling Mgmt invested in 0.57% or 26,648 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3.76M shares stake. Monetary Mngmt Group accumulated 37,900 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 50,700 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Norris Perne French Llp Mi stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Legacy Cap Prtnrs reported 90,799 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Menlo Advsr Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 167,185 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital has 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Payden And Rygel reported 1.02M shares. Yorktown Mgmt & holds 66,000 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.

