Pecaut & Company Cut Its Holding in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) by $345,600 as Shares Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 61,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 179,622 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62M, down from 241,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $159.53. About 246,569 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,111 shares to 88,582 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 133,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43 million for 20.24 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.