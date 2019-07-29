Pecaut & Company Raised Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding; SYSMEX CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (SSMXF) Shorts Lowered By 0.67%

Pecaut & Company increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 45.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pecaut & Company acquired 31,125 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 10.34%. The Pecaut & Company holds 99,550 shares with $9.40 million value, up from 68,425 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $49.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 868,822 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield

SYSMEX CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SSMXF) had a decrease of 0.67% in short interest. SSMXF’s SI was 618,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.67% from 622,500 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1237 days are for SYSMEX CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SSMXF)’s short sellers to cover SSMXF’s short positions. It closed at $68.87 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mng had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

