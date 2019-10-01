Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position; Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Shorts Lowered By 33.52%

Pecaut & Company decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 29.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pecaut & Company sold 18,100 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The Pecaut & Company holds 43,450 shares with $2.58M value, down from 61,550 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $4.60B valuation. The stock decreased 5.47% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 1.92M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Mngmt reported 160,767 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Swiss Bankshares owns 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 330,264 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 24,994 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 5,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb reported 319 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Eaton Vance invested in 14,216 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Inc holds 6.94 million shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corp owns 80,320 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 9,826 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 1.06 million shares. D E Shaw And Inc owns 361,062 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 175,526 shares. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 23,007 shares stake.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.67M for 9.85 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $9000 highest and $5100 lowest target. $64.71’s average target is 42.78% above currents $45.32 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 18 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, August 7. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6400 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 23 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XEC in report on Monday, May 20 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14. Bank of America maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Imperial Capital.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company has market cap of $81.71 million. The firm is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia . It currently has negative earnings. It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML.