Pecaut & Company Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $321,229; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $675,108

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 167,819 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.88 million, up from 164,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 22.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone Still Gushes Cash — Heard on the Street; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Techno; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsr reported 1.43% stake. D L Carlson Grp Inc has 60,239 shares. Harvest Incorporated stated it has 26,695 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Community Invest reported 2.01% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 80,912 shares. West Oak Capital Lc holds 18,842 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. American Century Cos owns 6.33M shares. Mirador Prtnrs LP accumulated 0.54% or 7,181 shares. Alps Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc has 2.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pure Fincl Advsrs Inc has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,764 shares. 120,452 are owned by Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa. Washington Trust Bankshares accumulated 24,323 shares or 0.54% of the stock. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson, Kansas-based fund reported 4,943 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Prescription Drugs Will Generate a Jaw-Dropping $62.3 Billion in 2024 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sage Finance Grp Inc accumulated 203 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 324,701 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 20.44M shares. Nadler Fincl Gru reported 46,745 shares. 104,929 were accumulated by Violich Cap. Greystone Managed Invs reported 105,661 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm has invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Ohio-based Sequoia Advisors Llc has invested 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 20,046 are owned by Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14.30M shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 90,863 shares. Lederer Associates Investment Counsel Ca invested in 4.9% or 27,686 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 254,770 shares. 24,133 are owned by Counselors Of Maryland Ltd. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Llc invested in 4,182 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, QQQ, AZN, AAPL, TQQQ, ACB, SQQQ, HMY, SNAP, RDS/B, F – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.