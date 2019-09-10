Pecaut & Company Lowered Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holding by $345,600; Stock Value Rose; Cintas (CTAS) Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Cut Its Position by $573,074 as Stock Value Rose

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 85.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 2,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 480 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97,000, down from 3,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $8.61 during the last trading session, reaching $247.05. About 557,685 shares traded or 0.69% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $169.41. About 630,382 shares traded or 71.07% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 08/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC CASY.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $112; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 31,091 shares to 33,619 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 56,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Capital Mgmt invested 0.14% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Mai Capital Management holds 6,053 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Chilton Inv Limited Com invested in 373,961 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited accumulated 14,495 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,715 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 4,803 shares. Moreover, Cap Fund Mgmt has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 11,612 are held by Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc. Numerixs Invest Techs has 0.12% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 4,590 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 22,173 shares. First Commercial Bank accumulated 31,267 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 366,772 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $217.35M for 28.86 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Olstein Cap LP reported 17,700 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Benjamin F Edwards & Communications has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 587,928 shares stake. Mesirow Finance Inv Mgmt owns 78,735 shares. Da Davidson & Co has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Lomas Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.1% or 79,609 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 1,736 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 14,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 12,447 shares stake. 14,290 were reported by Metropolitan Life Company. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 13,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 109,322 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0.01% stake.