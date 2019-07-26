Pecaut & Company Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $326,646; Stock Declined; Caprock Group Holding in Aflac (AFL) Trimmed by $347,361 as Market Value Rose

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 7,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,666 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 12,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 3.10 million shares traded or 5.73% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 43.20M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 09/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal hires Bank of America to sell European steel assets; 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.36 million shares. Aspiriant invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Webster Comml Bank N A reported 267,433 shares. Oakworth Capital invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Parsons Mgmt Ri has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 56,304 shares. The Missouri-based Moneta Group Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Country Bank & Trust has 328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sirios Limited Partnership owns 1.27M shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.03% stake. Dorsey & Whitney Limited owns 68,586 shares. 3,686 are owned by Blume Capital Mgmt. First Bancorporation has invested 0.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Natl Savings Bank Co Of Newtown owns 44,881 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 0% or 11,488 shares. Oarsman Inc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 80,123 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc reported 5,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 26,405 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 65,961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ipswich holds 0.19% or 11,470 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 15,611 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 769 were reported by Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp. Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 6,004 shares. The Florida-based Butensky And Cohen Finance Security has invested 1.49% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Thomasville State Bank invested in 81,399 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Parkside Fincl Bank Trust has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 5.91 million shares. Hudock Group Incorporated Llc invested in 74 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82 million worth of stock. $99,659 worth of stock was bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,572 shares to 15,790 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).