Pecaut & Company Has Lifted Its Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $1.43 Million; Skyline Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Ryder System (R) by $1.52 Million

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (R) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 148,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, down from 173,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ryder System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 624,329 shares traded or 23.50% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ryder; 04/05/2018 – Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Golf-Ryder Cup warrior Reed ready to fly solo for Augusta glory; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Cites Tax Reform-Related Adjustment and UK Goodwill Impairment Charge for Revised Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Ryder Cup is set to return in 2028; 13/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Hearing on the Nomination of John L. Ryder of Tennessee to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the; 03/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – ACQUISITION-COMPLETED ON APRIL 2, 2018, AT A PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.79 million shares traded or 29.36% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Brookfield Business Partners On The Pullback – Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Record 2018 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Fool.ca published: “The Top Growth Stocks for the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Acquisition of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) May Not Be in Unitholders’ Best Interests – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ultrapar Participacoes EPS misses by R$0.14 – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ryder System’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ryder: The Bottom Isn’t In Sight – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 38% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.