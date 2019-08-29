Pecaut & Company Has Raised Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $326,646 as Stock Price Rose; Shufro Rose & Co Lowered Position in Metlife (MET) by $604,170 as Stock Value Rose

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 14,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 332,897 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17 million, down from 347,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 7.11 million shares traded or 42.46% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 44.82M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn; 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads; 27/03/2018 – Women at BofA paid 31% less than men; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 10/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Acquire the Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate Index from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Counselors Inc reported 105,675 shares. Alphaone Investment Svcs Llc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Ohio-based Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Everett Harris & Ca holds 1.92% or 2.68M shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Graybill Bartz & Associates Limited reported 127,648 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt Corporation La has invested 1.9% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company accumulated 0.27% or 1.19 million shares. Kistler reported 15,360 shares stake. Johnson Counsel has invested 1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Florida-based Wealth Planning Limited has invested 0.49% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Principal Fin Gru Incorporated owns 0.36% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14.12M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.59M shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 42,920 shares to 88,450 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).