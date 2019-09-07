Pecaut & Company Has Decreased Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Position by $321,300; Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Lifted Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $169.33. About 442,200 shares traded or 23.57% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Fuel Gallons Up 4% in FY 202; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 108.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 8,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 16,987 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $927,000, up from 8,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 1.04M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 21.27 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management has 0.26% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Copeland Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.52% or 171,457 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0.02% or 2,134 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Plc holds 61,033 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,244 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% or 9,568 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 17,938 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc has 0.89% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,871 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.07% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 69,857 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Da Davidson reported 2,505 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 46,334 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 51,996 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 129,193 are owned by Stifel Fincl.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fort Ltd Partnership reported 1,500 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp invested in 114,924 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 18,889 shares. 3,682 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.13% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 15,500 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.03% stake. Cibc Ww invested in 0% or 17,626 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 3,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 103 shares. Wellington Grp Llp invested in 0.01% or 687,802 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 15 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd accumulated 38,684 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 14,337 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 194,573 shares to 224,684 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 17,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,165 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).