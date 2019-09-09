Pecaut & Company Lowered Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holding by $345,600; Share Value Rose; As Yum Brands (YUM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $912,582

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 245,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48 million, down from 254,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 669,752 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $165.66. About 471,797 shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, EST. 63C; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 1,400 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 81,898 shares. Voya Mngmt invested in 0% or 7,162 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 432,949 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 595 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 14,290 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 18,325 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 73,521 shares. Alps Advisors owns 3,056 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brinker Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Ajo LP has 0.15% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 2,344 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,311 shares to 37,202 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 380 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.51% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 27,600 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1,617 shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 0.04% or 159,889 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Company stated it has 9,299 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated accumulated 2,258 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Financial In reported 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Old National State Bank In invested in 7,274 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.38% or 8,567 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 43,094 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 0.4% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 2,331 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.36% or 95,916 shares. 1,337 were accumulated by Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Limited Co. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.27% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $283.18M for 30.98 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) by 47,088 shares to 58,845 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.