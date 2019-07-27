Pecaut & Company Has Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $326,646; Share Value Declined; Intl Paper Co (IP) Valuation Declined While Pettyjohn Wood & White Lowered by $401,350 Its Holding

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – MOVES-BAML names new global head of oil and gas trading; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 8,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,691 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 3.52 million shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – SHAREHOLDERS ARE “STRONGLY ADVISED” TO TAKE NO ACTION; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Ford, International Paper and LyondellBasell – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO) by 1,500 shares to 4,515 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 129,907 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 3,568 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 26,238 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Leavell Invest Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 5,095 shares. M&R Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.16% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 11,848 shares. Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A holds 0% or 380 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 10,179 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Macroview Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 197,759 shares. Asset One holds 181,943 shares. 2,225 are held by Horan Capital Advisors Lc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 716,000 shares. The California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Limited Company has invested 1.29% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bank of America Earnings: BAC Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Bank Of America’s Generous Capital Return Plan Indicates A Payout Ratio Exceeding 100% For 2019 – Forbes” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Top Apple Exec to Depart, Most Big Banks Raising Dividends – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cim Invest Mangement has 0.83% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,926 shares. Donaldson Cap Lc reported 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Gru has invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 382,345 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ls Inv Limited Liability accumulated 718,595 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Jacobs And Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,547 shares. Asset Management reported 104,099 shares. Nwq Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.56 million shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 95,873 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).