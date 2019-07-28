Pecaut & Company Lowered Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holding by $321,300; Share Price Rose; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position Held by Ci Investments Inc

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 94,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 977,040 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.47 million, up from 882,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.53. About 1.48M shares traded or 93.22% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 340,570 shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 11,132 shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $239.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,343 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Dorsey Whitney Tru Communications Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.11% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 28,397 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,494 shares. 29,403 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 19,819 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carderock Cap Mgmt holds 25,850 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. 1,445 are held by Auxier Asset Management. Westpac has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1,948 shares stake. 11,945 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Fil Limited holds 29,504 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Gp Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications holds 274 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Com accumulated 45,187 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. The insider BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold 3,700 shares worth $540,407.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43M for 20.76 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Rech owns 170,614 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Btc Mgmt Inc holds 7,168 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 549,749 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. State Street stated it has 963,604 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 2,505 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp owns 2,456 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 91,940 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 6,449 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Opus Capital Gp Lc owns 8,201 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Llc holds 10,346 shares. South Dakota Council reported 5,900 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp stated it has 193,519 shares. Vanguard holds 0.02% or 3.66M shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 7,160 shares.