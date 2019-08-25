Pecaut & Company Lifted Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM); Schroder Investment Management Group Boosted Its Position in American National Insurance Company Common Stock Usd1 (ANAT) by $763,680

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American National Insurance Company Common Stock Usd1 (ANAT) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 6,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 138,420 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 132,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in American National Insurance Company Common Stock Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 60,606 shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.76M shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 34 and Series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Infrastructure drops 3.3% after equity offering announced – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield to buy Aveo Group in A$1.3B deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Acquisition of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) May Not Be in Unitholders’ Best Interests – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 17,709 shares stake. 2,496 were accumulated by Us Bankshares De. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.01% or 78,134 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). American Int Gru has 129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd accumulated 1,893 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.02% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 22,811 shares. Prudential Financial has 3,223 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 71,627 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 0.64% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Brookfield Asset Management, Becton, Dickinson, IPG Photonics, ASML Holding NV, American National Insurance, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on October 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American National Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American National Insurance declares $0.82 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American National Announces Fourth Quarter Results Nasdaq:ANAT – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American National introduces two new products for New York: Century Plus Annuity and Limited Pay Whole Life – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.