Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Holding in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) by $321,300 as Shares Rose; Raymond James Trust Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Upped by $509,712 as Stock Value Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $161.63. About 131,639 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 02/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected to Board on March 29; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Prepared Food & Foundation Up 10% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 53,653 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 49,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $117.34. About 2.46 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust (FTSM) by 5,630 shares to 39,770 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,875 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando also bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hussman Strategic Advisors accumulated 20,000 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 635,609 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Fincl Bank owns 869 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.67% or 59,897 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Da Davidson & Communications has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 116,460 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.06% or 9,947 shares in its portfolio. Ally Fin reported 30,000 shares. Management Of Virginia Ltd Llc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 19,485 shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Mercantile Trust holds 9,077 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 47,438 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 16,400 shares.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 20.31 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.