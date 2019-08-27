Pecaut & Company Has Lifted Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Hexcel (HXL)

Among 7 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Hexcel has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $84.43’s average target is 3.65% above currents $81.46 stock price. Hexcel had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of HXL in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) rating on Friday, March 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $80 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9400 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. See Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) latest ratings:

Pecaut & Company increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 45.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pecaut & Company acquired 31,125 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Pecaut & Company holds 99,550 shares with $9.40 million value, up from 68,425 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $50.88 billion valuation. It closed at $51.15 lastly. It is down 17.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Residential seeks consent for reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) CEO Bruce Flatt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 12.41% above currents $51.15 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 14,733 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $6.93 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. It has a 23.59 P/E ratio. The Composite Materials segment makes and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications.