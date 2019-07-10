Pecaut & Company Holding in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Cut by $345,600; Phillips 66 (PSX) Valuation Declined While Associated Banc-Corp Has Decreased by $477,280 Its Holding

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $156.34. About 179,285 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 5,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,528 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, down from 111,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 1.25 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Retail Stocks Popping on Earnings Beats – Schaeffers Research” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/11/2019: LOVE, NVFY, CASY, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “2U Is Bridging the Gap Between Education and Technology – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CarMax (KMX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Retail Stocks That Added 10% or More in a Month Despite Odds – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 31,125 shares to 99,550 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 1,084 shares. Alps Inc invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.19% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 51,996 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 94,452 shares. Spf Beheer Bv invested in 2.26% or 432,949 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 47,912 shares. Scout Invests invested in 0.36% or 137,185 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Susquehanna Gp Llp has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). The Michigan-based World Asset has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 26,484 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 15,800 shares.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43 million for 19.84 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.57 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Limited Liability has 0.73% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 17,738 shares. 263,416 are held by Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 195,347 shares. Cls Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 9,025 shares in its portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il invested in 3,366 shares. Aristotle Capital Management reported 4.36M shares stake. Us National Bank De invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 3,663 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Co. Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 38,195 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. 36,655 are held by Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Company. Wheatland Inc holds 1.42% or 19,551 shares. Ajo Lp reported 2.33M shares stake. Bluestein R H And stated it has 286,523 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.63% or 32,417 shares.