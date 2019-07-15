Pecaut & Company Has Upped Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $326,646 as Market Valuation Declined; Office Depot (ODP) Holder Aristotle Fund LP Has Lowered Holding by $5.98 Million

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 44.47M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 05/05/2018 – DJ Private Bancorp of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBAM); 07/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Bank of America says it feels no pressure to raise depositor rates; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp analyzed 1.99M shares as the company's stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 1.69M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.30 million for 10.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

