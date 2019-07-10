Pecaut & Company Has Raised Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding by $2.93 Million as Market Value Rose; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $313,725 as Shares Rose

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.57. About 961,038 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $273.34. About 2.25 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advsr Llc owns 1,914 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Invest reported 44,509 shares. Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 5.63 million shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company owns 1,604 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Company holds 1,820 shares. 300 are held by Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Company (Wy). Cwm Lc invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Qs Investors Ltd, New York-based fund reported 59,668 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 59,675 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp Inc stated it has 12,940 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Echo Street Management Limited Liability has invested 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Williams Jones And Lc reported 7,793 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 113,903 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.65% or 70.65M shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 378,050 shares.