Pecaut & Company Raised Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake by $1.43 Million; Northrock Partners Stake in Lrad (LRAD) Trimmed by $312,162 as Shares Rose

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.82M shares traded or 31.30% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (LRAD) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 156,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.06% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 256,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 200,277 shares traded or 127.49% up from the average. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 51.27% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

