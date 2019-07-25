Pecaut & Company Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; New Oriental Educatio (EDU) Holder Paradigm Asset Management Co Upped Its Stake by $18.02 Million

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 5.78M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Educatio (EDU) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.17 million, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Educatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 2.12 million shares traded or 67.32% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 900 shares to 16,300 shares, valued at $1.59B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) by 950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,050 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Ozk.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

