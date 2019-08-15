Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stake by $345,600; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Wealth Architects Has Cut Stake

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 18.97M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $167.05. About 187,641 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Commits to New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program Through FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability reported 248,710 shares stake. Beacon Grp Incorporated holds 0.62% or 32,074 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 20,148 shares. The Montana-based Stack Management has invested 7.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc holds 2.19% or 153,157 shares. Srs Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 5.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.97 million shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Lc owns 44,706 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. 31,770 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications. 7,600 were accumulated by Garrison Bradford And. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,001 shares stake. Sageworth Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 260 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc holds 949,518 shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Company has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Israel-based Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership owns 56 shares.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares to 75,399 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Metrics Behind Microsoft’s Soaring Stock Price – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stick With AMD Stock: Su Is Staying – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 63,126 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 348 shares. Usa Portformulas Corporation holds 3,359 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,325 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 200 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,400 shares stake. 2,871 are held by Strs Ohio. Invest holds 3,200 shares. 419,468 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Dearborn Partners has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Alliancebernstein LP reported 63,951 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.03% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 73,521 shares. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.19% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 20.99 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.