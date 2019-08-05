Pecaut & Company Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding; Marcus Has 1.62 Sentiment

Pecaut & Company increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 6.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pecaut & Company acquired 7,101 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Pecaut & Company holds 114,501 shares with $5.28 million value, up from 107,400 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $262.17B valuation. The stock decreased 4.49% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 75.04M shares traded or 56.67% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Class A-M Rtg From BofA Comm Mtg Trust 2006-3; 04/05/2018 – BUYOUT FIRM WORKING WITH BANK OF AMERICA, NOMURA TO SEEK BUYERS; 09/04/2018 – GERMANY’S M+W SAID TO SELECT BOFA, UBS FOR POTENTIAL IPO; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO GHISLAIN HOULE SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Millennials are more inclined to save their tax cut windfall than older members of Generation X, and they are also more inclined to invest it, according to a new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey; 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A

Marcus Corp (MCS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 105 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 65 sold and reduced their holdings in Marcus Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 19.44 million shares, up from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Marcus Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 44 Increased: 77 New Position: 28.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. As of December 29, 2016, the firm operated approximately 68 movie theatres with 885 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; and owned or managed approximately 4,992 hotel and resort rooms. It has a 23.02 P/E ratio. It also operates a family entertainment center in under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of RonnieÂ’s Plaza.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation for 95,672 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 361,812 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.4% invested in the company for 249,281 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.37% in the stock. Savant Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,245 shares.

Analysts await The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MCS’s profit will be $17.92 million for 14.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Marcus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advisors Inc accumulated 0.1% or 26,533 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 358,231 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 13,592 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Endeavour Capital invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 10,046 were reported by Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Loews owns 409,582 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsrs, South Carolina-based fund reported 55,665 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors has invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Covenant Multifamily Offices stated it has 826 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability has 0.44% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Paragon Management Lc holds 0.02% or 1,204 shares in its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 15,300 shares. Pennsylvania-based First National has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 49,061 shares.

