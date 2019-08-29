Pecaut & Company Has Decreased Position in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) by $345,600; Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Holder Ajo LP Has Lowered Holding by $9.73 Million

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma (HZNP) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 374,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 539,645 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26 million, down from 913,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Horizon Pharma for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 80,795 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 69,139 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AND NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees Same-Store Sales for Grocery & Other Merchandise Up 6% in FY 2021; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Com owns 40,066 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas invested in 0.27% or 3,359 shares. Pecaut has 9,315 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 3,669 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Finance Advsr has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 12,307 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). New Jersey-based Advsr Management Ltd Co has invested 0.19% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Commonwealth Bancorp Of, Australia-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Duncker Streett, a Missouri-based fund reported 200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 443 shares. Franklin has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 9,775 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc reported 2,561 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 57,585 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,207 shares to 111,072 shares, valued at $22.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 21.40 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Up 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CASY) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jw Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 270,775 shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va invested in 16,600 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 30,685 shares. 284,521 are owned by Aqr Mngmt Limited Co. Hbk Ltd Partnership stated it has 419,047 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Tekla Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 2.24 million shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability reported 71,312 shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 21,969 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.05% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 5.00 million shares. Friess Associates Lc owns 497,131 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 226,881 shares. 1,079 were accumulated by Daiwa Secs Incorporated. Healthcor LP reported 2.13% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Horizon Pharma plc (HZNP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Pharma Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) by 102,221 shares to 142,697 shares, valued at $40.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus (NYSE:ACC) by 2.26M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren (NYSE:AEE).