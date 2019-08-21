Pecaut & Company Boosted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake; Gevo (GEVO) Shorts Lowered By 9.69%

Pecaut & Company increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 6.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pecaut & Company acquired 7,101 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Pecaut & Company holds 114,501 shares with $5.28 million value, up from 107,400 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $249.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 10.75M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 20/04/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse disclose UK pay gaps

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) had a decrease of 9.69% in short interest. GEVO’s SI was 319,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.69% from 353,900 shares previously. With 187,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s short sellers to cover GEVO’s short positions. The SI to Gevo Inc’s float is 3.87%. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.0663 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7363. About 60,956 shares traded. Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) has declined 34.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Management La invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Norinchukin Bankshares The, a Japan-based fund reported 709,226 shares. Channing Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ssi Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Andra Ap has 116,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cleararc has 1.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 217,978 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.05 million shares. Amer Trust Investment Advisors Ltd has invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has 507,938 shares. Moreover, Clark Capital has 1.12% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Saturna Capital has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,113 shares. Assetmark invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 1.42% or 4.80 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2.57M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Pnc Services Grp Inc owns 0.32% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11.49 million shares.



Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 30.08% above currents $26.83 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was upgraded by Wood. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. The company has market cap of $36.73 million. It operates through two divisions, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels.