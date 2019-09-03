Pecaut & Company Position in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Stake in Dover (DOV) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 5,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 106,442 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 112,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.06 million shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.85. About 384,873 shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q SAME STORE GALLONS +3.8%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Inv Management holds 78,735 shares. Mairs And invested in 84,600 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 22,501 shares. Northeast Consultants Incorporated reported 1,600 shares. Spf Beheer Bv reported 432,949 shares stake. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp reported 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 18,325 shares. Lord Abbett & invested in 0.04% or 92,100 shares. 6,858 were reported by Brinker. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Parametric Port Associate Ltd invested in 90,099 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.19% or 34,424 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 2,871 shares.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $74.35 million for 21.09 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 63,713 shares to 145,897 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 368,780 are held by Cincinnati Insur Company. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 64,975 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.16% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 8.14 million shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Dupont Capital Management owns 29,005 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Phocas Financial holds 8,165 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv owns 246,784 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Partnership holds 0.98% or 321,614 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 18,610 shares. 5,325 are owned by Btim Corp. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 83,223 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Com owns 273,886 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Rice Hall James And Associate Lc, a California-based fund reported 23,485 shares.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $215.50 million for 15.32 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.