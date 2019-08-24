Pecaut & Company Has Increased Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $326,646; Fisher Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Position as Share Price Declined

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – BofA, Harvard Partner on the Growth, Prosperity of AI (Video); 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 57,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 790,348 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.73 million, down from 847,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 1.27 million shares traded or 47.44% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 461,344 shares to 15.00M shares, valued at $805.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 160,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.83 million for 8.72 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's Why I Think PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance" on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga" published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "PacWest Bancorp: Improving Credit Quality Overshadows Net Interest Margin Deterioration – Seeking Alpha" on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire" published on January 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "PacWest Bancorp 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: April 16, 2019.