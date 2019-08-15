Pecaut & Company Position in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Lowered by $345,600 as Valuation Rose; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Boosted Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $1.39 Million as Stock Rose

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 78.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 13,021 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 7,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $8.11 during the last trading session, reaching $268.15. About 1.62M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $164.22. About 227,170 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,753 shares to 30,678 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,542 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,207 shares to 111,072 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.17M for 20.63 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.