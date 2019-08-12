Pecaut & Company Has Boosted Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake by $2.93 Million as Stock Rose; Eulav Asset Management Has Raised Grubhub (GRUB) Stake by $8.82 Million; Stock Price Declined

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.75M shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 81.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.73 million, up from 154,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.27. About 3.69 million shares traded or 43.03% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28,000 shares to 57,000 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

