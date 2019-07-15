Pecaut & Company Lifted Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $2.93 Million; Equinix (EQIX) Stake Increased by Consolidated Investment Group Llc

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 1.21M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $516.99. About 154,040 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 3,155 shares stake. Schroder Investment Management Grp invested in 28,469 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kayne Anderson LP reported 7,180 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Quantbot Technology Lp has invested 0.32% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Edgewood Ltd Company reported 3.60M shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 0.41% or 6,225 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Motco holds 501 shares. Allen Management Ltd reported 91,564 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,908 shares. 468,182 are owned by Franklin Resource. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Connable Office Inc reported 0.37% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas owns 30,460 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio.

