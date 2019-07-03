Pecaut & Company Trimmed Stake in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) by $345,600; Elk Creek Partners Upped Stake in Primo Wtr (PRMW) by $1.84 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (PRMW) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 122,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 727,328 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 604,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Primo Wtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.89M market cap company. It closed at $12.75 lastly. It is down 14.22% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PRIMO SAYS 4.643M SHARE OFFERING PRICED AT $14/EACH; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $298 MLN TO $302 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP PRMW.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $303 MLN TO $307 MLN; 04/05/2018 – LEGION PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 5.20 PCT STAKE IN PRIMO WATER CORP AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $157.59. About 298,448 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – APPOINTS H. LYNN HORAK NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Fuel (Gallons and CPG) Up 2.2% – 2.7%

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On BRF S.A. (BRFS) ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 28, 2019

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,725 shares to 59,894 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.43 million for 20.00 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 189.71% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $552,292 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 22,235 shares. Fincl Counselors stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Advisory Rech Incorporated has 170,614 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 213,751 shares. Principal Gp holds 161,985 shares. Jlb & Assocs Incorporated invested in 7,310 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 21,554 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Corporation In reported 0.03% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Kennedy Capital Mgmt accumulated 85,710 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 9,315 were accumulated by Pecaut Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 2,304 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

More notable recent Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Primo Water to Announce Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire" on February 12, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 13,228 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 122,501 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 7,021 shares. Westwood Management Il invested in 40,000 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Company reported 153,194 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa has 68 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com has 16,073 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 22,600 shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt stated it has 215,883 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation invested in 13,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 12,411 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 70,274 shares to 487,899 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespan Inc by 93,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Circor Intl Inc (NYSE:CIR).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $27,011 activity.