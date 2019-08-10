Pecaut & Company Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Has Raised by $2.93 Million; Cushing Asset Management LP Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.74 million shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 37,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.96 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 296,657 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 1.55M shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $15.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 103,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,350 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rr Advsr Ltd Company invested in 1.21M shares or 7% of the stock. First Tru Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Sg Americas Ltd Llc owns 20,468 shares. Cwm Llc reported 2,000 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Leuthold Gp Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Engy Income Prtnrs Lc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 2.27M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Tortoise Cap Ltd reported 10.44M shares. Natixis has 9,332 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 17,171 shares. Hightower Tru Serv Lta has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Goldman Sachs owns 3.45 million shares. Walnut Private Equity Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 22,675 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 4,178 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Partners LP: Consistent 30% CAGR Distribution Growth Solves A Lot Of Problems – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form N-CSRS Cushing Renaissance Fund For: May 31 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Partners: Positioned For Significant Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.