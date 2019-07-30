Pecaut & Company Has Boosted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake; Credit Acceptance (CACC) Sentiment Is 0.78

Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 82 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 105 decreased and sold stakes in Credit Acceptance Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 9.72 million shares, down from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Credit Acceptance Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 73 Increased: 45 New Position: 37.

Pecaut & Company increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 6.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pecaut & Company acquired 7,101 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Pecaut & Company holds 114,501 shares with $5.28 million value, up from 107,400 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $284.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 9.53 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 16/04/2018 – BofA 1Q FICC Trading Revenue Ex-DVA $2.54B, Est. $2.96B: TOPLive; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp Inc reported 15,100 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Northcoast Asset Lc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 982,041 shares. Bourgeon Management Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 160,195 shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 11,667 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Martin Lc reported 367,123 shares stake. Sather Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0.41% or 72,593 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited reported 239,587 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il accumulated 0.04% or 14,952 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) accumulated 0.17% or 14,267 shares. Chou Assoc reported 1.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fiduciary Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Company has 8.12 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 52,131 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. Jefferies downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.07% or $10.12 during the last trading session, reaching $478.23. About 18,792 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ALLY or CACC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Credit Acceptance Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CACC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ECPG vs. CACC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Acceptance (CACC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Prescott General Partners Llc holds 39.55% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation for 2.12 million shares. Smith Thomas W owns 100,348 shares or 33.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Bison Investments Llc has 24.48% invested in the company for 487,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bloombergsen Inc. has invested 14.78% in the stock. Schaller Investment Group Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 30,500 shares.