Pecaut & Company Boosted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $326,646; Corelogic (CLGX) Share Price Rose While Capital Research Global Investors Has Boosted Position

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05 million shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 13% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says; 09/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 84.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 190,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 444,741 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 17/05/2018 – CoreLogic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 12/04/2018 – CoreLogic Acquires A La Mode Technologies, LLC; 10/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Declined in January as Impact from 2017 Hurricanes and Wildfires Fades; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Rev $444.9M; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in Feb, Signaling a Strong Economy; 16/03/2018 – CoreLogic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – FREDDIE MAC – KHATER MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH AND DEPUTY CHIEF ECONOMIST AT CORELOGIC; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: February Foreclosure Rate Declined 0.2 Percentage Points Yr Over Yr; 22/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis to Aid Public Comment; Proposed Consent Agreement – March 22, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CLGX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 70.91 million shares or 2.09% less from 72.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 23,436 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Group Inc One Trading Lp holds 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) or 2,578 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Magnetar Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). 1.05 million were reported by Mackenzie Financial Corporation. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,407 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 15,033 shares or 0% of the stock. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 2,998 shares. Fil invested in 144,641 shares. 477,336 are owned by Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 34,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (NASDAQ:IART) by 653,508 shares to 8.99M shares, valued at $500.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 220,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.45M shares, and cut its stake in Evolent Health Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105,675 are held by Financial Counselors. Plancorp Lc invested in 0.89% or 84,777 shares. 10.24 million were reported by Lord Abbett And Limited. Intersect Cap Lc reported 0.4% stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2.11M shares. Fairfield Bush & Communication holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,499 shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 371,388 shares. Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 465,615 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Auxier Asset Management holds 339,481 shares. 176 were reported by Sageworth. Syntal Prns Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 16,153 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co accumulated 14.11 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 1.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

