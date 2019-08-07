Pecaut & Company Has Raised Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $1.43 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Trimmed Position by $1.53 Million

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 2.91M shares traded or 106.61% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 532,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74M, down from 561,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $144.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2,700 shares to 9,315 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust accumulated 152,685 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr Inc has 1.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp stated it has 153,730 shares. The New York-based Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt has invested 4.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Valley Natl Advisers Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Financial Bank reported 196,487 shares. Buckingham Capital Inc invested in 40,054 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cetera Advisor invested in 192,869 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Holderness Invests holds 1.79% or 69,238 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 886,000 shares. Lifeplan Fin Group holds 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 2,586 shares. Acropolis Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). National Bank & Trust reported 1.58 million shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 421,596 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,622 shares to 104,555 shares, valued at $20.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 155,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Series 1.